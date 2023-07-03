BetMGM opens biggest retail sportsbook in Arizona

BetMGM has opened its newest retail sportsbook in Arizona at Gila River Resorts & Casinos’ newly opened Santan Mountain Casino.

The 7,000 square foot space is the largest casino sportsbook in the state of Arizona and features eight self-service betting kiosks, four betting windows, and a 130 foot LED screen.

The new opening marks the fourth under BetMGM’s partnership with Gila River Resorts & Casinos, joining BetMGM Sportsbooks at Vee Quiva, Wild Horse Pass and Lone Butte.

“It is fantastic to see our partnership with Gila River continue grow throughout Arizona,” said BetMGM chief executive Adam Greenblatt. “The BetMGM Sportsbook at Santan Mountain is in a beautiful location and will provide an exciting atmosphere for sports fans in the area.”

Gila River Resorts & Casinos CEO Kenneth Manuel commented: “We are excited to break the mold with traditional casinos and bring a stunning new property to our loyal guests.

“With views of the Santan Mountains, modern touches and the largest casino sportsbook in the state of Arizona, we are excited to continue our partnership with BetMGM and give our guests an elevated gaming experience they can’t find anywhere else.”

The newly opened casino features 33,000 square feet of gaming floor, including 813 slot machines and 25 table games.