Gila River Resorts & Casinos opens fourth casino in Arizona

Arizona-based casino operator Gila River Resorts & Casinos has opened its fourth land-based casino in the state, featuring a diverse offering of gaming solutions from International Game Technology (IGT).

Based in Chandler, Santan Mountain Casino is powered by IGT’s casino management system, IGT Advantage, which connects over 800 slot games on the gaming floor.

“We are excited to deploy the IGT Advantage CMS at our fourth location, Santan Mountain Casino, and extend our exclusive THE Card loyalty program across all of our properties to create memorable guest experiences,” said Gila River Resorts & Casinos president and chief marketing officer Dominic Orozco.

“IGT's leading-edge systems and games have been instrumental in providing our players with elevated entertainment, and we are confident that IGT's innovations will position us to maximize operational efficiency and continue to drive play at our new property.”

In addition to IGT's systems solutions, Santan Mountain Casino will offer players a range of IGT games, including the Prosperity Link video slots on the PeakSlant49 cabinet and Game King X multi-game poker on the PeakBarTop cabinet.

For traditional slots fans, players will be able to enjoy iconic themes such as Pinball Double Gold and Double Top Dollar on the DiamondRS mechanical reel cabinet.

“IGT congratulates Santan Mountain Casino on its opening, and we look forward to supporting its growth as the standout gaming technology supplier,” said Nick Khin, IGT chief operating officer, Gaming. “Through the deployment of our IGT Advantage CMS and the placement of our dynamic games and hardware, IGT will enable Santan Mountain Casino to be yet another Gila River Resorts & Casinos venue that offers an exceptional gaming portfolio that meets evolving player preferences and expectations.”

Gila River Resorts & Casinos also operates venues in Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte and Vee Quiva, with all four casinos offering a combination of slots, live table games, poker, bingo and BetMGM sportsbooks.

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) gained 2.80 per cent to close at $31.24 per share in New York Monday.