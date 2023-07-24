NSoft launches virtual games in Turkey

NSoft has entered the Turkish betting market with the roll out its virtual betting games.

The Sportradar subsidiary has partnered with local supplier 106 Dijital to launch its virtual titles in the market, beginning with the launch of Virtual Penalty Shootout.

This will be followed by the launch of numbers games Keno and Lucky Six, with the games available on locally licensed websites Bilyoner, Misli and Nesine.com.

“NSoft's launch in Turkey marks a significant step in our global expansion strategy,” said Dario Jurčić, CEO of NSoft. “We are thrilled to bring our innovative virtual betting games to Turkish consumers. By joining forces with 106 Dijital, we're confident we can deliver a unique and engaging experience for players nationwide.”

NSoft plans to expand its reach in Turkey with a future rollout to additional websites operated by 106 Dijital.