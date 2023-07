Washington DC’s sports wagers were $90.6 million in H1 2023, after June recorded a 19 per cent fall in handle to $11.2 million.

The state lottery’s GambetDC brand was the market leader during the month with 49 per cent of wagers at $5.4 million, which was a 45 per cent improvement on the same month last year.

Caesars reported a 47 per cent fall in wagers to $3.2 million, giving it a 29 per cent share of [...]