North Carolina brings in sports betting expertise ahead of market launch

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has established a new department to lead its sports betting program with the appointment of Sterl Carpenter.

Carpenter joins the Commission on August 2 as deputy executive director of gaming compliance and sports betting, assuming responsibility for developing, implementing and managing a compliance framework for the newly legalized activity.

Lawmakers in North Carolina approved sports betting legislation in June, with Governor Roy Cooper signing the bill into law on June 14.

Carpenter joins the N.C. State Lottery Commission from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, where he has served for eight years, most recently as sports wagering operations manager.

“After an extensive search, we have selected an experienced professional to serve in the newly created role of Deputy Executive Director of Gaming Compliance & Sports Betting,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery.

“Carpenter has experience in all aspects of regulations and licensing as well as compliance. We’re pleased to have someone with Carpenter’s experience and expertise leading this new gaming program in our state.”

North Carolina’s sports betting legislation allows for online sports betting and eight physical sportsbooks. Currently, only the state’s three tribal casinos offer sports betting.

The regulated market is expected to open in January 2024.