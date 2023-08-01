This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

North Carolina brings in sports betting expertise ahead of market launch

1st August 2023 9:52 am GMT
Playtech

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has established a new department to lead its sports betting program with the appointment of Sterl Carpenter.

Carpenter joins the Commission on August 2 as deputy executive director of gaming compliance and sports betting, assuming responsibility for developing, implementing and managing a compliance framework for the newly legalized activity.

Lawmakers in North Carolina approved sports betting legislation in June, with Governor Roy Cooper signing the bill into law on June 14.

Carpenter joins the N.C. State Lottery Commission from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, where he has served for eight years, most recently as sports wagering operations manager.

“After an extensive search, we have selected an experienced professional to serve in the newly created role of Deputy Executive Director of Gaming Compliance & Sports Betting,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. 

“Carpenter has experience in all aspects of regulations and licensing as well as compliance. We’re pleased to have someone with Carpenter’s experience and expertise leading this new gaming program in our state.”

North Carolina’s sports betting legislation allows for online sports betting and eight physical sportsbooks. Currently, only the state’s three tribal casinos offer sports betting.

The regulated market is expected to open in January 2024.

Related Tags
Licensing North Carolina Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

BetMGM on course to hit $2 billion in full year revenue

Betway named official partner of Major League Cricket

Scientific Games extends instant lottery program in North Carolina

North Carolina sports betting bill signed into law

North Carolina online betting bill approved

Caesars Virginia wins casino approval

NeoPollard Interactive rolls out new iLottery games in North Carolina

North Carolina online sports betting bill makes progress

Georgia Senators propose Study Committee on gambling

Scientific Games unveils new instant scratch games for North American lotteries

Pollard Banknote agrees North Carolina Education Lottery deal

Maine State Lottery player celebrates $1.35bn Mega Millions jackpot win

NeoGames and Pollard Banknote reinforce long-term iLottery JV

NeoPollard delivers strong iLottery growth for North Carolina Education Lottery

Caesars to begin construction of new Virginia casino resort

Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok