Delasport agrees sports services deal with Videoslots

iGaming solutions provider Delasport has agreed a deal to provide its sports betting services to operator Videoslots.

Delasport will integrate its API content with the Videoslots sportsbook, providing hundreds of different betting options to customers, with the company also providing bet processing and 24/7 trading and risk management to Videoslots.

“Adding Delasport’s feed to our current portfolio is a great expansion step for us, and we’re glad we get to do it with an experienced partner like Delasport,” said Videoslots deputy CEO Ulle Skottling. “This new integration allows us to strengthen our position worldwide, where sports betting continues to prove extremely popular with bettors.”

Rosaire Galea Cavallaro, vice president at Delasport, said: “Adding such an impressive, trusted and innovative partner to our portfolio is yet another big achievement for us this year.

“We’re grateful to Videoslots for trusting us with all their brands and I believe our partnership will flourish even further in the future.”