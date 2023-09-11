IMG Arena agrees data rights partnership with Conference USA

Endeavor-owned IMG Arena has been selected as the official data rights collector for Conference USA, an intercollegiate athletic conference which participates in the NCAA's Division I.

The multi-year agreement will see IMG Arena become the conference’s official data rights collector for American football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball, capturing and delivering official statistical data from all games.

“This data rights partnership with IMG Arena helps Conference USA remain in control of its statistical data as we see the substantial increase in use of that data,” said Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “These efforts pair well with the enhanced visibility CBS Sports and ESPN are providing our programs as we kick-off our new media agreements.

“As we continue to navigate this pivotal shift in the sports data market, this partnership is an important step for us and we are excited to do so with such an experienced and respected partner in IMG Arena.”

Andrew Hess, director of commercial partnerships at IMG ARENA, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Conference USA to enhance the fan experience and drive additional value for CUSA's assets through the creation of official data feeds."

Based in Dallas, CUSA’s members are located within the Southern and Western United States, and comprises nine schools: FIU, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, and WKU. Kennesaw State joins the league in 2024.