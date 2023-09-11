This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

IMG Arena agrees data rights partnership with Conference USA

11th September 2023 8:24 am GMT
IMG Arena
Playtech

Endeavor-owned IMG Arena has been selected as the official data rights collector for Conference USA, an intercollegiate athletic conference which participates in the NCAA's Division I.

The multi-year agreement will see IMG Arena become the conference’s official data rights collector for American football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball, capturing and delivering official statistical data from all games.

“This data rights partnership with IMG Arena helps Conference USA remain in control of its statistical data as we see the substantial increase in use of that data,” said Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “These efforts pair well with the enhanced visibility CBS Sports and ESPN are providing our programs as we kick-off our new media agreements.

“As we continue to navigate this pivotal shift in the sports data market, this partnership is an important step for us and we are excited to do so with such an experienced and respected partner in IMG Arena.”

Andrew Hess, director of commercial partnerships at IMG ARENA, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Conference USA to enhance the fan experience and drive additional value for CUSA's assets through the creation of official data feeds." 

Based in Dallas, CUSA’s members are located within the Southern and Western United States, and comprises nine schools: FIU, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, and WKU. Kennesaw State joins the league in 2024.

Related Tags
Endeavor IMG Arena NCAA Sports Betting Sports Data United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

New York mobile sports betting jumps 28% in August

Iowa sports handle rises to $141 million in August

Kansas sports handle hits $1.85 billion in first year

Maryland casinos report $161 million in August revenue

Taiwan Welfare Lottery to boost Mid-Autumn prizes

Montana sports betting increases 8% in August

Virginia sports betting drops below $300 million in July

Ohio gaming revenue falls to $86 million in July

US racing wagers down by 7% in August

Sweden reports 1% fall in Q2 gambling revenue

World Cup “not especially successful” for HKJC in record year

Ohio sports betting exceeds $4 billion since launch

Macau gaming revenue surpasses MOP17 billion in August

West Virginia iGaming wagers grow to $321 million in July

China lottery sales surge 56% in July

ImagineLive
Greentube
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
galaxsys
Playtech
Digitain
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution