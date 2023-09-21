This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Simplebet to debut LIV Golf micro-betting with Hard Rock Bet

21st September 2023 8:37 am GMT
Playtech

Sports betting technology provider Simplebet has launched new LIV Golf micro-betting golf markets with Hard Rock Bet ahead of this weekend’s LIV Golf Chicago event.

Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago will play host to a field of 48 golfers from Friday, marking the first event where Simplebet will create micro-betting markets for a LIV Golf tournament.

These micro-betting markets will initially roll out exclusively with Hard Rock Bet’s online and retail sportsbooks.

“The LIV Golf Chicago event marks a massive accomplishment for the entire Simplebet team,” said Simplebet CEO Chris Bevilacqua. “We couldn’t be more excited to launch our partnership with a league as forward-thinking as LIV Golf and provide engaging opportunities for its fans to engage with the sport.

“Our team has spent countless hours working to create the optimal product for LIV Golf’s fans across the country and throughout world.”

Returning to Rich Harvest Farms for a second consecutive year, LIV Golf Chicago is the last regular season stop in the US before the league travels to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for this year’s regular season finale on 13-15 October.

The season ending 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship returns to Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami on 20-22 October.

Related Tags
Golf LIV Golf Micro-betting Simplebet Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Betr raises $50m ahead of US sports betting launch

Pronet Gaming appoints new chief technology officer

DraftKings enhances US in-play betting with Simplebet

Intralot set to expand US betting markets with Simplebet

Finnplay launches sports betting solution with Ghana’s Simplebet

BRAGG
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
Betsoft
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
Greentube
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution