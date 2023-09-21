Simplebet to debut LIV Golf micro-betting with Hard Rock Bet

Sports betting technology provider Simplebet has launched new LIV Golf micro-betting golf markets with Hard Rock Bet ahead of this weekend’s LIV Golf Chicago event.

Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago will play host to a field of 48 golfers from Friday, marking the first event where Simplebet will create micro-betting markets for a LIV Golf tournament.

These micro-betting markets will initially roll out exclusively with Hard Rock Bet’s online and retail sportsbooks.

“The LIV Golf Chicago event marks a massive accomplishment for the entire Simplebet team,” said Simplebet CEO Chris Bevilacqua. “We couldn’t be more excited to launch our partnership with a league as forward-thinking as LIV Golf and provide engaging opportunities for its fans to engage with the sport.

“Our team has spent countless hours working to create the optimal product for LIV Golf’s fans across the country and throughout world.”

Returning to Rich Harvest Farms for a second consecutive year, LIV Golf Chicago is the last regular season stop in the US before the league travels to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for this year’s regular season finale on 13-15 October.

The season ending 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship returns to Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami on 20-22 October.