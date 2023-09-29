Kentucky goes live with mobile sports betting

Kentucky's regulated mobile sports betting market launched on Thursday with seven approved operators going live.

Kentucky becomes the 25th US state to launch mobile sports betting, having opened its retail betting market on September 7.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said: “Sports wagering has already been a big hit in the Commonwealth with more than $4.5 million already bet, and that means that those dollars stay here in Kentucky. Everybody enjoy, do it responsibly, but know that this is a win-win for Team Kentucky as these dollars will help our people.”

Seven online operators went live on day one: bet365, BetMGM, Barstool, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics.

“Kentucky is home to some of the country's most passionate fans,” said BetMGM chief executive Adam Greenblatt. “We're confident that our sports betting platform will elevate their gameday experience.”

BetMGM will follow the online launch with the opening of a 5,200-square-foot retail sportsbook at Sandy's Racing & Gaming in partnership with Revolutionary Racing Kentucky.

“We know how excited Kentucky sports fans are to finally be able to place wagers with BetMGM,” said Revolutionary Racing CEO Prentice Salter. “And we know they will be even more excited when Sandy's opens this fall and they can bet while watching games with their friends in our BetMGM Race and Sportsbook.”

Caesars Digital president Eric Hession added: “Building on the momentum from our grand opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Red Mile in Lexington earlier this month, we’re thrilled to bring a full mobile sports wagering experience to Kentucky with the Caesars Sportsbook app.”

Fanatics Betting and Gaming is celebrating its launch with a promotion offering a free jersey to every player who signs up to the sportsbook.

“At the Fanatics Sportsbook, customers can bet on the sports they love and be rewarded with up to 5 per cent back in FanCash on every wager they make, win or lose,” said Fanatics chief product officer Scot McClintic. “We are launching in Kentucky with our signature jersey drop promotion where new customers can sign up and suit up with a fresh jersey from any team and any sport from Fanatics.com.”

DraftKings has teamed up with popular Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) host Matt Jones, who placed a ceremonial first bet via the DraftKings Sportsbook app during his live show from the Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland in Williamsburg.

“Kentucky marks the 24th jurisdiction overall where DraftKings is live, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver sports fans across Kentucky with our safe and legal mobile DraftKings Sportsbook app,” said DraftKings North America president Matt Kalish.

“It’s an exciting time of year with the NFL and college football seasons currently underway, and we look forward to being the ultimate host, providing customers with a seamless and enjoyable sports betting experience.”

Jones added: “We at KSR wanted to make sure that we were working with the best company for those eligible to wager in Kentucky, and I am ecstatic that we have done just that. We are just kicking things off in Kentucky and looking forward to celebrating more milestones with DraftKings.”

FanDuel president Christian Genetski said: “FanDuel has established a significant legacy among sports fans in Kentucky through partnerships with Kentucky mainstay Churchill Downs and the Cincinnati Reds right over the border.

“With our brand's history and dedication to the sport of horse racing and our focus on providing our users with the best possible sports wagering experience, we feel uniquely equipped to serve the passionate sports fans of Kentucky.”

Circa Sports has also been licensed in Kentucky through a partnership with ECL Corbin, owner of the Cumberland Run harness track and Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, but will not go online until later this year.

“Circa Sports has experienced tremendous growth since our 2019 launch, and we’re thrilled to introduce our operations to the great Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens. “We are grateful to our partners at Cumberland Run for bringing this to life and look forward to sharing what the brand has in store for Kentucky.”