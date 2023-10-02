Delasport agrees Esports Entertainment sportsbook deal

iGaming software supplier Delasport has entered into an agreement to power new online sportsbooks for three of Esports Entertainment Group’s (EEG) brands.

The deal will see Delasport provide its Plug & Play Sportsbook iFrame platform for EEG’s online casino brands, JustWow, CasinoJefe and Vie.bet.

“Partnering with an industry giant like EEG is yet another milestone in Delasport’s growing track record of successes,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We are proud to be able to provide our modern sportsbook solution, boosted with player personalization and engagement tools, to a company with such vast experience.”

EEG CEO Alex Igelman commented: “Partnering with Delasport represents an exciting opportunity for EEG to broaden its offerings to a whole new set of players in key markets where sports betting is exceptionally popular.

“We are eagerly looking forward to seeing the positive impact and growth this integration brings to our brand. Delasport has been a great partner every step of the way. We feel safe in entrusting the new sportsbook branches to them and their Plug & Play iFrame solution.”