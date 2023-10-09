Kambi to power online sportsbook for Dutch operator 711

Stockholm-listed sportsbook technology provider Kambi Group has agreed a new long-term partnership with Dutch iGaming operator 711.

711 holds a Dutch licence for online casino games and will now apply to the Dutch gambling regulator, Kansspelautoriteit, for an extension of its license to offer sports betting services.

“We are pleased to have partnered with 711 to power the launch of their first sportsbook in the Netherlands,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “This agreement strengthens Kambi's position in one of Europe’s key regulated markets and we are confident that our Complete sportsbook will provide 711 with the platform and proven sports betting technology needed to achieve success.”

711 will promote its new sportsbook through existing brand sponsorship deals with Dutch football clubs Excelsior Rotterdam, Telstar and FC Emmen.

711 chief operating officer Gilles de Backer said: “711 online casino has achieved strong growth since we debuted in the Netherlands last year and it became clear that sports betting would be an important next step in the brand’s journey.

“By partnering with a leading sportsbook provider like Kambi, we are excited to be in a position to provide our growing customer base with a best-in-class product and exciting sports betting experiences.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc. (STO:KAMBI) closed 4 per cent higher at SEK171.40 per share in Stockholm Friday.