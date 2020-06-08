R. Franco Digital to power Dafabet launch in Spain

Spanish gaming supplier R. Franco Digital has signed an agreement to power Dafabet’s launch in Spain’s regulated iGaming market.

R. Franco will support the operator’s entrance into the Spanish market after integrating Dafabet’s sportsbook onto its IRIS platform.

“Dafabet has already established its global credentials, so we are thrilled to partner with the company for its Spanish debut,” said R. Franco Digital director Javier Sacristan Franco. “We believe that this deal once again showcases our reputation as a best-in-class global supplier, offering a highly versatile portfolio of games, content and gaming solutions – each tailored to the needs of our clients and operators.”

Dimitris Karatzas, CEO of Dafabet owner AsianLogic, added: “R. Franco is an established market leader with more than five decades of industry experience, so we welcome this agreement enthusiastically.

“As Dafabet continues to cater to an ever-growing army of fans, we look forward to a successful long-term relationship with the provider, as we look to develop our operations in one of Europe’s most dynamic markets.”