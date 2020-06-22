888sport agrees virtual sports deal with Leap Gaming

London-listed gaming operator 888 Holdings has extended its partnership with Leap Gaming to introduce new virtual sports games on 888sport.

Leap Gaming already provides its games to 888casino and will now roll out its 3D virtual sports portfolio with 888sport, including football, tennis, horse racing, greyhounds, trotting, speedway and velodrome titles.

“At 888, we are focused on offering our customers an engaging portfolio of games in a safe environment,” said 888 senior vice president of B2C Guy Cohen. “We are impressed with Leap Gaming’s wide range of high-quality virtual sports games and delighted we have added them to our platform for our Sport customers to enjoy. We look forward to developing our relationship in the future.”

Leap Gaming head of customer success Andreea Spiteri commented: “We are thrilled to be able to build on our existing partnership with 888, one of the world’s leading online gaming and entertainment solutions providers.

“Our virtual sports games, already available on 888casino, will soon be offered to 888sport customers. This is a great opportunity to bring exciting games to scores of fans across the UK and Europe.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.26 per cent higher at 154.00 pence per share in London Monday morning.