AGA launches industry-wide responsible marketing code for US sports betting

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has released a new responsible marketing code for sports betting operators in the United States.

To coincide with Responsible Gaming Education Week (RGEW), the Responsible Marketing Code for Sports Wagering sets out an industry standard for the marketing and advertising of sports betting services. It will be overseen by a Code Compliance Review Board consisting of two independent co-chairs and five AGA member representatives.

The code includes self-imposed restrictions on target audiences, outlets, and materials branding, while mandating the inclusion of responsible gaming programs in marketing activities.

The tenets of the code apply to traditional and digital media marketing activity for AGA members and non-members. Through the process launched this week, industry stakeholders and consumers can flag perceived non-compliance with the code on the AGA website.

“Responsible Gaming Education Week provides a perfect opportunity to launch this important initiative, holding everyone accountable to a standard set by responsible operators,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “By adhering to this code, US sports betting operators are putting consumers first, and I’m thankful to the distinguished industry representatives on the compliance review board who will help raise the bar for the marketing of sports betting activity in the United States.”

The Code Compliance Review Board comprises co-chairs Joe Bertolone, executive director of UNLV International Center for Gaming Regulation, and Becky Harris, Distinguished Fellow in Gaming, UNLV International Gaming Institute.

They will be supported by AGA member representatives Laura McAllister Cox, vice president of regulatory compliance & legal counsel for Rush Street Gaming; Stephen Martino, senior vice president & chief compliance officer for MGM Resorts International; Sharon Otterman, chief marketing officer of William Hill; Paul Pellizzari, vice president of global social responsibility for Hard Rock; and Chris Soriano, vice president & chief compliance officer of Penn National Gaming.