This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

AGA launches industry-wide responsible marketing code for US sports betting

16th September 2020 8:05 am GMT

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has released a new responsible marketing code for sports betting operators in the United States.

To coincide with Responsible Gaming Education Week (RGEW), the Responsible Marketing Code for Sports Wagering sets out an industry standard for the marketing and advertising of sports betting services. It will be overseen by a Code Compliance Review Board consisting of two independent co-chairs and five AGA member representatives.

The code includes self-imposed restrictions on target audiences, outlets, and materials branding, while mandating the inclusion of responsible gaming programs in marketing activities.

The tenets of the code apply to traditional and digital media marketing activity for AGA members and non-members. Through the process launched this week, industry stakeholders and consumers can flag perceived non-compliance with the code on the AGA website.

“Responsible Gaming Education Week provides a perfect opportunity to launch this important initiative, holding everyone accountable to a standard set by responsible operators,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “By adhering to this code, US sports betting operators are putting consumers first, and I’m thankful to the distinguished industry representatives on the compliance review board who will help raise the bar for the marketing of sports betting activity in the United States.”

The Code Compliance Review Board comprises co-chairs Joe Bertolone, executive director of UNLV International Center for Gaming Regulation, and Becky Harris, Distinguished Fellow in Gaming, UNLV International Gaming Institute.

They will be supported by AGA member representatives Laura McAllister Cox, vice president of regulatory compliance & legal counsel for Rush Street Gaming; Stephen Martino, senior vice president & chief compliance officer for MGM Resorts International; Sharon Otterman, chief marketing officer of William Hill; Paul Pellizzari, vice president of global social responsibility for Hard Rock; and Chris Soriano, vice president & chief compliance officer of Penn National Gaming.

Related Tags
Advertising American Gaming Association Marketing Responsible Gambling Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

BetMGM appoints responsible gambling program manager

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

1X2 Network debuts Branded Megaways slot in Italy with StarCasino

Betway extends Cricket West Indies betting partnership

Aspire Global names Antoine Bonello as chief operating officer

Indiana sports betting wagers reach $169.0m in August

Scout Gaming’s FanTeam agrees Fulham FC partnership

Scientific Games and Gamesys launch MONOPOLY Casino in Spain

BetVictor named Main Team Partner of Fulham FC

888 names Yariv Dafna as new finance chief

Bingo360: Affiliates predict lockdown players will stay

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Greentube and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, DreamTech, Booongo and more

Unlicensed online gaming operators face crackdown in Argentina

Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Sportradar Webinar
Every Matrix
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic