DraftKings to fund research into problem gambling in sports betting

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has agreed a financial commitment to the International Center for Responsible Gaming's (ICRG) fund to support research on sports betting.

With the support of DraftKings, the ICRG will now proceed with a competitive request for applications from researchers interested in pursuing ground-breaking problem gambling research.

The goal of the fund is to develop peer-reviewed, scientifically-based research that contributes meaningfully to the understanding and application of responsible gaming across the industry.

The selected recipient will be announced in September and receive funds for a three-year project ending in 2024, with the potential for their research to be published earlier in the three-year period.

“The cornerstone of our commitment to customers is providing an enjoyable sports betting and gaming experience,” said DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins. “We recognize that we have a responsibility to ensure that customers are playing safely.

“We are pleased to support the critical mission of the International Center for Responsible Gaming and fund important research that will drive responsible gaming innovation and customer safety forward for the entire industry.”

The research will examine the differences in sports wagering compared to other forms of gaming and will evaluate the efficacy of existing responsible gaming interventions and programs, as well as differences in prevalence and experience of problem gambling across demographics.

“We are incredibly honored to have DraftKings’ financial support, which was instrumental in satisfying our funding needs for the Fund to Support Research on sports wagering,” said ICRG executive director Dr Russell Sanna.

“With the expansion of sports betting across the United States, public health research will be critical in better understanding problem gaming, and we are deeply appreciative of the support from DraftKings to fund research that is cutting-edge and can be utilized across the industry and by consumers.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 1.17 per cent higher at $48.42 per share in New York Tuesday.