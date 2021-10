Efforts to promote safer gambling in Great Britain appearing to be paying off, with the latest research from the Gambling Commission showing a 50 per cent year-on-year decline in the overall problem gambling rate.

In the twelve-month period ended 30 September 2021, the overall problem gambling rate stood at 0.3 per cent, compared to 0.6 per cent a year earlier (June 2021: 0.4 per cent), with lower rates of problem gambling among men and women, as [...]