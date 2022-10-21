This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

LeoVegas to fund Karolinska Institutet problem gambling research

21st October 2022 5:50 am GMT
LeoVegas
Greentube

MGM Resorts-owned LeoVegas Group has agreed a new collaboration with Stockholm’s Karolinska Institutet’s Department of Clinical Neuroscience, one of the world's leading medical universities.

The four-year research project will aim to increase understanding of gambling problems and improve methods for identifying and preventing them by studying the operator’s customer data

LeoVegas, which was recently acquired by New York-listed MGM Resorts, is providing funding and raw data to the research team, who will begin the project before the end of this year.

Philip Lindner, an associate professor and leader of the university’s research unit with expertise in clinical and applied research in digital psychiatry, will lead the project.

The university’s research unit aims to develop, evaluate, and implement new tools for mapping and treating mental illness. The collaboration guarantees the researchers academic freedom, and the research will shortly be submitted for ethical review.

“Responsible gaming is an important priority for LeoVegas Group. We believe that our industry must take greater responsibility for contributing knowledge and facts about gambling-related problems, and learning how to minimise these issues,” said LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman. “We are proud to be partnering with Karolinska Institutet to carry out this valuable research and hope that decision-makers and the igaming industry will be able to apply the findings in order to support more responsible gambling.’’

Lindner added: “As researchers at universities, we have a duty to spread knowledge that is useful to society. This collaboration gives us a unique opportunity to study data that hasn’t previously been available for research. We hope that the collaboration will lead to new ways of identifying and helping players at risk, at the earliest possible stage.”

Shares in LeoVegas parent company MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed at $32.46 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming LeoVegas MGM Resorts Problem Gambling Slots Sports Betting Stockholm Sweden
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

BetUK agrees three-year UK horse racing sponsorship

MGM Resorts names Gary Fritz as president of Interactive

LeoVegas elects new board of directors

PressEnter Group names Terese Thagaard as chief legal officer

LeoVegas partners Serie A giants Inter Milan

LeoVegas partner Premier League champions Manchester City

Greek gambling regulator adds more than 500 sites to iGaming blacklist

MGM Resorts set to complete LeoVegas acquisition next week

MGM Resorts gains regulatory approval for proposed LeoVegas acquisition

British regulator fines Smarkets for AML and social responsibility failings

Record sports betting performance drives LeoVegas’ Q2 growth

LeoVegas fined £1.32m by Gambling Commission

Big Time Gaming unleashes Vegas Megaways slot

LeoVegas assisting authorities in insider trading probe

LeoVegas and MGM’s global ambition: exclusive interview with LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman

Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution