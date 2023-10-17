Gambling levy proposal opened to public consultation

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) is set to benefit from £100 million in new funding under a proposed levy on gambling operators.

Income from the proposed levy will be used to fund research into problem gambling and to develop programs to minimise harm and provide treatment to addicts.

The proposal forms part of the UK Government’s white paper on gambling published in April of this year and is subject to an eight-week public consultation period.

“We are taking the next step in our plan to protect those most at risk of gambling harm with a new levy on gambling operators to pay for treatment and research,” said Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

“All gambling operators will be required to pay their fair share and this consultation is an opportunity for the industry, clinicians, those who have experienced gambling harm and the wider public to have their say on how the proposed gambling operator levy should work.”

Currently, UK-licensed operators make voluntary contributions to support responsible gambling, meaning that not all operators contribute equally, with some paying as little as £1 towards research, prevention and treatment.

“The introduction of this levy will strengthen the safety net and help deliver our long-term plan to help build stronger communities while allowing millions of people to continue to gamble safely,” added Frazer.

Under the proposed levy, the gambling industry will no longer have a say over how money for research, prevention and treatment is spent. Instead, the Gambling Commission will distribute funding directly to the NHS and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), which coordinates research and innovation funding, under the strategic direction of government.

The levy would be payable by all gambling operators with gross gambling yield (GGY) or gross profit of over £500,000 per annum. Remote gambling operators will pay the highest share at 1 per cent of GGY, falling to 0.4 per cent for land-based casino gaming and betting and 0.1 per cent for land-based arcades, bingo and society lotteries.

This is expected to raise approximately £90 million to 100 million per year by 2027.

Between 10 and 20 per cent of this amount will be directed towards research; 15-30 per cent to create a co-ordinated GB-wide approach to prevention, early intervention and education; and 40-60 per cent to commission treatment and support services in England, Scotland and Wales.

The public consultation closes on 14 December 2023.