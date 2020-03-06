American Gaming Association launches responsible gambling ad campaign

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has launched a new in-arena responsible gambling advertising campaign across the United States.

The Have a Game Plan, Bet Responsibly ad campaign has been designed to educate fans and customers about responsible sports betting practices.

The ad is currently live at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with plans to launch in other sports betting markets in the near future.

Through the campaign, the AGA said that it is leading the gaming industry in responsible sports betting promotion, both in key markets and nationally. The effort also focuses on improving responsible gaming engagement from sports leagues, teams, and other new entrants into the sports betting ecosystem.

“This is a watershed moment for sports betting in the United States,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “Roughly 100m Americans will be able to legally wager on sports in their state by the end of this year.

“It’s more important than ever that the gaming industry, and our new partners in the sports betting ecosystem, are proactive in equipping patrons with the tools they need to engage in these offerings in a responsible manner.”

The campaign focuses on four responsible sports betting principles: Set a budget and stick to it; Keep it social by playing with friends, family, and colleagues; Be informed and learn the details of the games you’re playing; and play with trusted licensed, regulated operators.

“By encouraging consumers to have a game plan when they wager, the industry is making good on its commitment to instill responsibility as a key tenant of every new legal sports betting market,” added Miller.

Jim Van Stone, president of business operations and chief commercial officer of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, commented: “When it comes to legal sports betting, nothing can be more important than responsibility.

“Monumental Sports is proud to support the AGA’s Have a Game Plan campaign in Capital One Arena and establish a high bar for responsibility, even before legal sports betting launches in Washington, DC.”

Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz said: “The Golden Knights are pleased to work with the American Gaming Association to extend our state’s longstanding commitment to responsibility by encouraging all of our fans to Have a Game Plan.

“Gaming should always be enjoyed responsibly. We look forward to working with the AGA on educating our fans and reinforcing this messaging during our home games at The Fortress.”

Fourteen US states currently offer legal sports betting, with six more states and the District of Columbia poised to open in the coming months.