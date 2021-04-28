This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Sportradar signs integrity deal with West Asian Football Federation

28th April 2021 9:53 am GMT
Sportradar

Sports data and technology provider Sportradar has signed a new integrity services deal with the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF).

This will see WAFF undertake a series of educational workshops to uphold and protect the integrity of regional competitions, with Sportradar Integrity Services’ Education & Prevention team providing material to help educate all key stakeholders in WAFF competitions on key topics surrounding international sports betting, match-fixing and social media integrity.

“The West Asian Football Federation is committed to fighting match-fixing, and under this agreement we are demonstrating the importance we place on protecting the game in West Asia,” said WAFF general secretary Khalil Al Salem. “We are excited to collaborate and work together with Sportradar to educate, spread awareness and protect the integrity of West Asian football.”

Founded in 2001, WAFF is an association of the football playing nations in Western Asia and includes members such as Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

“We are honoured to be starting this relationship with the WAFF, who are taking crucial proactive measures in the fight to prevent integrity issues,” said Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich.

“We hope this relationship will be a fruitful one where we can collaboratively work together to safeguard the integrity of football in the region and help the WAFF become a model for other federations in Asia and around the globe.”

