Scientific Games partners AI specialist Vaix to enhance sportsbook

3rd March 2020 6:51 am GMT

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has expanded its Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities through a new partnership with AI specialist Vaix.ai.

Vaix.ai will offer an AI model through the OpenMarket branch of Scientific Games’ OpenSports platform to offer personalized recommendations and tailored betting choices to bettors in real-time.

“AI is pioneering new technological frontiers, and we’re thrilled to partner with Vaix.ai to incorporate it into our sportsbook products,” said Keith O’Loughlin, senior vice president of sportsbook, Digital for Scientific Games. “Players want a tailored experience, and with Vaix.ai we can offer a more deeply personalized experience through our OpenSports products than ever before.”

Vaix.ai CEO and co-founder Andreas Hartmann commented: “At any time of day, users of an average sportsbook are faced with several dozens of competing sports, leagues, events and special market offers, presented to them like a Bloomberg trading terminal.

“Help for the user to find their favorite team’s game, or to see what’s going on in one’s personal favorite league, is often not going beyond targeted banners based on pre-selected user segments, or the often-hailed, but rarely used, ‘Favorites’ feature.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed at $17.77 per share in New York Monday.

