Toronto-listed Score Media and Gaming has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $183m in an initial public offering on Nasdaq.

The company plans to offer five million shares at $36.52 per share for a proposed offering amount of $182.6m, with net proceeds to be used to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the continued growth and expansion of theScore Bet’s operations in the United States and Canada.

The [...]