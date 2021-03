Las Vegas-based games developer GameCo has secured financing and strategic investment from Playtech and investment firm SpringOwl Asset Management.

The capital infusion, which includes participation by GameCo’s previous investors, will allow the company to accelerate expansion of its arcade-style gaming, iGaming and eSports betting products.

“We have followed GameCo’s progress for some time and have been very impressed with its innovative and creative content,” said Playtech CEO Mor Weizer. “GameCo’s expansion into digital markets comes during a [...]