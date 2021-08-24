Chalkline closes $2.7m funding round

This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.
Sports-focused customer acquisition specialist Chalkline has closed a $2.7m Series A funding round led by Parlay Capital Holdings and Patrick Conroy.
The new investment will support Chalkline's product development and the commercial growth of its player acquisition and retention solutions into new markets.
Chalkline provides freeplay and real money games to the likes of Churchill Downs, Chive Media Group and JACK Entertainment, and is partnered with platform providers Kambi and SBTech.
