London-based eSports betting operator Midnite has secured $16m in a Series A funding round led by global merchant bank The Raine Group.

The proceeds will be used to fund Midnite's growth initiatives as the operators looks to expand its existing sportsbook and CashMode skill-gaming products, as well as enter the online casino vertical later this year.

The Raine Group co-founder and partner John Salter will now join Midnite's board of directors, while managing director Garrett Gomes will [...]