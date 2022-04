New York-listed gaming technology supplier and operator GAN has secured a US$30m term loan from California-based investment firm Beach Point Capital Management.

The $30m private credit investment will enable GAN to fund the growth of its existing B2B business and implement its previously announced $5m share buyback programme.

This follows the recent implementation of cost controls and other strategic initiatives that are expected to accelerate Adjusted EBITDA generation and improve profitability at the company.

“Today’s announcement ensures that [...]