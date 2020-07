Stockholm-listed Betsson has revealed that it has acquired a majority stake in licensed Colombian iGaming operator Colbet.

The company has acquired a 70 per cent stake in Colbet, which was among the first operators to be licensed in Colombia by the country’s gambling regulator Coljuegos.

Betsson will migrate the Colbet business to its own proprietary technology, and launch online sports betting and casino in the Colombian market, providing players with a wide array of payment solutions.

The deal [...]