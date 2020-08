South African casino operator Tsogo Sun Gaming has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50.1 per cent stake in licensed online betting operator Betcoza.

Betcoza is licensed by the Western Cape Gambling & Racing Board to offer online sports betting via Bet.co.za, and also holds indirect interests in retail sports betting licences in Gauteng and Limpopo.

Tsogo Sun said that the acquisition of Betcoza represented a strategic opportunity to enter the online betting space via an [...]