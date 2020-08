UK bookmaker Betfred has made an offer to acquire South African racecourse owner and betting operator Phumelela Gaming and Leisure for as much as R925m (€46.4m).

Phumelela filed for bankruptcy in May after a period of adverse economic and trading conditions, which were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Betfred submitted a binding offer to Phumelela Tuesday to acquire all of the assets of the company for an aggregate consideration of between ZAR875m and ZAR925m (approx. €44.0m to [...]