Stockholm-listed gaming operator Enlabs has acquired a majority stake in newly established Malta-based operator Shogun Group.

Enlabs confirmed Tuesday that it has acquired a 66.5 per cent stake in Shogun, which currently operates through a third-party gaming platform under a Maltese license.

The company will initially pay €664,000 for the majority stake, which will be settled through the issue of 229,995 shares in Enlabs. The remaining 33.5 per cent ownership will held by Shogun’s founders.

Enlabs will also [...]