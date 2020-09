Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator Tabcorp Holdings has sold its 11.6 per cent stake in online lottery provider Jumbo Interactive for a profit of AUD$69m.

Pursuant to an underwritten block trade agreement with UBS, Tabcorp has sold 7,234,178 shares in Jumbo at a price of $13.52 per share, equivalent to gross proceeds of $98m.

The proceeds will be used to pay down existing drawn bank debt facilities, with Tabcorp recording a net profit on the sale of [...]