Caesars Entertainment has advised its joint venture partner and sportsbook supplier William Hill that it risks losing its US online market access deals and rights to operate sportsbooks at Caesars properties if it is acquired by Apollo Global Management.

William Hill confirmed Friday that both Apollo Global Management and Caesars Entertainment have submitted separate cash proposals to acquire the company, sending its shares 43.47 per cent higher to 312.20 pence per share.

Since then, Caesars has confirmed [...]