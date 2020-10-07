EveryMatrix boosts front-end capabilities with TOTOIT acquisition

Malta-based iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix is strengthening its front-end development capabilities with the acquisition of Thai software developer TOTOIT.

EveryMatrix has worked with TOTOIT for several years on a number of development projects and will now integrate the Chiang Mai-based supplier within its business.

TOTOIT specialises in front-end solutions, bespoke websites, intranet and extranet design, and custom programming. With over 20 tech employees, TOTOIT will combine with EveryMatrix’s front-end division and assist the company’s top clients in building websites.

“We have successfully collaborated with TOTOIT for several years now, and we are happy to welcome their experienced staff into our organisation,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “Their team already has a deep understanding of our APIs and processes. I have nothing but praise for this team, as I come to know them as efficient, reliable and service-minded. In addition, they have great business knowledge and will add new dimensions for gamification innovation.

“This acquisition will give us the opportunity to offer even better services, in particular for Tier-1 clients for which we want the bandwidth to do fully bespoke solutions,” Groes added. “As such, adding a team of 20 experienced developers in one go is a huge step in this direction.”