London-listed gaming technology supplier and venues operator Sportech has agreed the conditional sale of its Sports Haven bar and grill and sports wagering venue in New Haven, Connecticut.

The sale is subject to due diligence and is expected to complete in the first half of 2021, with anticipated proceeds of $6.75m providing investment capital for the group's off-track betting business in Connecticut.

The consideration represents a premium on the property’s balance sheet gross asset value of $1.65m, [...]