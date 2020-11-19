This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Bally’s Corporation completes acquisition of Atlantic City casino

19th November 2020 10:26 am GMT
Playtech

New York-listed casino operator Bally's Corporation (formerly Twin River Worldwide Holdings) has completed the acquisition of Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino from Caesars Entertainment.

Following an initial agreement earlier this year, Bally’s has acquired the New Jersey casino for $25m, with the deal also enabling the company to rebrand most of its properties to the Bally’s brand.

As part of the transaction, Bally's also receives three sports betting and five iGaming skins in New Jersey’s regulated market.

The company has entered into strategic partnerships with Esports Entertainment Group and Sporttrade for sports betting skins, and PointsBet and theScore for iGaming skins, with the remaining skins to be used for the company's own brands.

In addition, the operator has secured an agreement with FanDuel to launch a retail sportsbook at Bally's Atlantic City, which will debut shortly.

“We strongly believe in the potential of the Atlantic City market and are confident that we can restore Bally's to its former glory,” said Bally's Corporation president and CEO George Papanier. “We are pleased to close on this transaction, which represents the latest addition in our ongoing portfolio diversification strategy, and look forward to implementing our capital improvement plans to completely renovate the property with first-in-class amenities and offerings.

“We have a proven track record of implementing strategic initiatives at acquired properties in order to drive growth and revenue improvements, and plan to bring the iconic property to a level not seen in years.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NSQ:BALY) closed up 0.66 per cent at $30.61 per share in New York Wednesday, hitting a new 52-week high of $31.29 per share earlier in the day.

Related Tags
Atlantic City Bally's Caesars Entertainment New Jersey Twin River Worldwide Holdings United States
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

Bally’s agrees transformational Sinclair Broadcast Group deal

Bally’s Corporation to acquire US sportsbook provider Bet.Works for $125m

Twin River posts Q3 revenue decline ahead of rebrand to Bally’s

Twin River acquires three casinos from Eldorado Resorts and Caesars

Scientific Games deploys OpenBet sportsbook for Caesars in Mississippi

Caesars partners Scientific Games for sports betting launch in New Jersey & Mississippi

Scientific Games debuts new electronic table game with Caesars

Caesars targets esports events with new Nevada production studio

Scientific Games wins systems solutions deal in Canada’s Alberta

Gaming and interactive drive full-year growth for Scientific Games

Scientific Games prices $3.15bn notes to fund Bally acquisition

Scientific Games hits $69.8m loss in third quarter

Caesars Interactive profits from Q1 social and mobile growth

Caesars debt restructuring sees it pursue third IPO

Caesars continues to restructure debt with $2.2bn asset sale

Digitain
Every Matrix
Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic