Sydney-listed gaming technology supplier BetMakers has agreed a deal to acquire Sportech’s Global Tote business for AUD$56.2m (£30.9m).

BetMakers said that the acquisition will establish the company as a global leader in B2B wagering and data technology for racing, allowing it to expand its global footprint and accelerate growth in the United States, including through fixed-odds wagering.

The acquisition includes Sportech’s Americas Tote business, which provides betting solutions and services to more than 50 customers across the [...]