New York-listed sports streaming platform fuboTV is looking to expand into sports betting with the acquisition of Balto Sports.

fuboTV will work to combine its proprietary technology with Balto’s fantasy sports solution to initially launch a free-to-play offering, with longer term plans to expand into online sports betting.

fuboTV’s sports-first streaming service is currently available in Canada, Spain and the United States, and serves approximately 455,000 paying subscribers.

