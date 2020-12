New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a €950m deal to dispose of its consumer-facing Italian businesses.

IGT’s B2C operations in Italy are comprised of gaming machines business Lottomatica Videolot Rete and sports betting and online gaming business Lottomatica Scommesse.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Italian betting and gaming operator Gamenet Group will pay €950m in cash to acquire the business, with the purchase price representing a 4.6x multiple on the €207m in aggregated [...]