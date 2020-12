Shares in iGaming affiliate XLMedia soared by more than 10 per cent in London Thursday morning after the company announced the acquisition of US sports betting affiliate CBWG Sports for $25m.

CBWG was formed early this year through the combination of CB Sports and Warwick Gaming, and is registered as a sports betting affiliate in six US states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Under the terms of the the acquisition, XLMedia will pay an upfront consideration of [...]