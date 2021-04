Bally's Corporation has completed its acquisition of the MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa in Nevada from Caesars Entertainment.

Bally's signed an initial agreement last April to acquire MontBleu and Eldorado Shreveport Resort and Casino in Louisiana for a combined $155m.

The closing satisfies Caesars' agreement with the Federal Trade Commission to divest the asset in connection with the Caesars-Eldorado merger, which closed in July 2020.

“MontBleu is a premier entertainment asset that is commensurate with the iconic Bally's [...]