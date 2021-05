New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has acquired free-to-play (F2P) games provider FanHub Media Holdings for an undisclosed amount.

Building on its official data capabilities, Genius Sports will integrate FanHub’s solutions across its media services, delivering content solutions that help drive customer activity, fan engagement, sponsor activation and lower cost per acquisition.

FanHub’s portfolio of F2P games, including fantasy sports, trivia, bracket challenges, pick ’em, and polling games, will complement Genius Sports’ established offering [...]