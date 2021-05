Alternative investment firm Apollo Global Management has matched Entain’s offer to acquire Tabcorp’s Wagering and Media business.

Apollo has submitted a revised indicative proposal which values Tabcorp’s wagering and media business at AUD$3.5bn (US$2.7bn), matching the improved offer submitted last month by London-listed gaming operator Entain.

Tabcorp launched a strategic review in March to assess all structural and ownership options for the company after rejecting a number of unsolicited acquisition proposals for its wagering and media business [...]