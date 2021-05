Sydney-listed PointsBet has agreed a deal to acquire US-based advance deposit wagering (ADW) operator Premier Turf Club.

PointsBet will acquire the pari-mutuel wagering operator through its wholly owned subsidiary PointsBet USA for $2.9m, with the transaction expected to close later this month.

The acquisition will position PointsBet in the growing US racing market, where Oregon-licensed Premier Turf has operated for more than 13 years through its BetPTC.com website.

As part of the acquisition, BetPTC.com general manager Todd Bowker [...]