This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming

IGT completes sale of Italian consumer businesses

11th May 2021 9:42 am GMT

International Game Technology (IGT) has completed the sale of its Italian consumer facing businesses to Gamenet Group, a subsidiary of funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management.

Gamenet has acquired 100 per cent of the share capital of Lottomatica Videolot Rete and Lottomatica Scommesse, which operate B2C gaming machines, sports betting and online gaming in Italy.

IGT will use the proceeds of the €950m sale to pay transaction expenses and reduce debt.

Gamenet will operate the acquired businesses alongside its existing Goldbet brand in the Italian market, which it acquired in 2018, having previously merged its business with that of Intralot Italia in 2016.

The company now operates multiple brands with more than 3,000 betting outlets in Italy and 120 gaming halls, alongside its extensive online offering.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYS:IGT) closed 3.43 per cent lower at $17.45 per share in New York Monday, prior to this morning’s announcement.

Related Tags
Apollo Global Management Gamenet IGT International Game Technology Italy Mergers & Acquisitions
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Rhode Island sportsbook handle grows to $38.9m in March

IGT announces departure of Walter Bugno

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, Scientific Games and more

IGT secures long-term VLT systems deal with Maryland Lottery

Beatrice Bassey to step down from IGT board of directors

Evolution CEO on creating the best company in the world

GameCo expands team with new senior executive appointments

Boss Media pioneer plots second coming with Playstar

IGT extends Wisconsin Lottery supply deal

Rush Street Interactive president on a remarkable year

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

Mobile drives Rhode Island sports betting growth in February

IGT secures exclusive lottery licensing rights for Elvis Presley

FanDuel unveils second retail sportsbook in Illinois

Bally’s and FanDuel open new retail sportsbook in New Jersey

G2E
Wazdan
Sportradar
Greentube
Digitain
BTObet
NetEnt
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming