Gaming Intelligence
Stakelogic expands in-house game development capabilities

7th June 2021 6:33 am GMT
Evolution

Slot developer Stakelogic has acquired Serbian software developer Smart&Applied DOO as it looks to enhance its in-house game development capacity.

Founded by Igor Marinkovic, Smart&Applied has been working with Stakelogic for the past three years and will now be rebranded as Stakelogic Serbia.

Marinkovic has been named as general manager of the rebranded games studio, which will move into new offices in the centre of Belgrade later this year.

“I am thrilled to become part of one of the fastest-growing game suppliers in the industry and to play my part in ensuring the business continues its rapid rise over the coming months and years,” said Marinkovic. “The relationship between Smart&Applied and Stakelogic has become incredibly strong as we have been working hand in hand on a daily basis for many years.

"An acquisition was the next obvious step, and I am pleased my team can continue to focus on game development under the Stakelogic name.”

Stakelogic CEO Stephan van der Oetelaar commented: “The acquisition of Smart&Applied really strengthens our in-house development capacity and will allow us to continue to grow at pace while delivering new content to the market on a regular basis.

“Personally, I am really excited that Igor will be managing Stakelogic Serbia. We have become great friends over the years and his knowledge and experience is second to none. This really was a natural acquisition for us and one that I believe will deliver tremendous results over the coming years.”

