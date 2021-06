Spanish gaming operator Codere plans to list its online operating division in New York through a business combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) DD3 Acquisition Corp II.

Codere Online has operated since 2014 as a subsidiary of Madrid-listed Codere Group, providing online sports betting and casino gaming to players in Spain and Latin America.

The business combination values the combined company at an estimated pro forma enterprise value of approximately $350m, or 2.3x Codere Online’s estimated [...]