This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

Scientific Games to divest Lottery and Sports Betting businesses

29th June 2021 12:38 pm GMT

New York-listed Scientific Games has revealed plans to divest its Lottery and Sports Betting businesses as it focuses on becoming a leading content provider for the online and land-based gaming sectors.

As part of its strategic review, the company is evaluating strategic alternatives to execute the divestitures for each business, including an initial public offering (IPO) or a combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or a sale or a strategic combination with another business.

“When I joined the board in September 2020, I told stakeholders that we were focused on rapidly de-leveraging the balance sheet, unlocking the value of the company’s products and technologies and creating a flexible, nimble company positioned to deliver above-market returns to investors,” said Scientific Games executive chair Jamie Odell.

“Today, we have announced major initiatives aimed at achieving each of these key objectives, recognizing significant value in each of the businesses and positioning the company for sustainable growth, all as a result of the dedicated work of our teams.”

Scientific Games president and CEO Barry Cottle said that the move will accelerate the supplier’s path to become a content-led growth company focused on both the land-based and digital gaming markets.

“Our company will be positioned to build great games that define the future of gaming, supported by platforms that power the best operators in the world,” he continued. “We believe these steps will enable us to capitalize on the high growth potential of each of our businesses, including their expanding digital content offerings and platforms, unlocking value for shareholders, customers, and employees.

“Each of our businesses will be better positioned to partner with their respective customers and to deliver long-term growth and profitability.”

Following the divestments, the new Scientific Games will consist of its Gaming, iGaming and SciPlay businesses.

“We will capitalize on the increasing convergence of these businesses, as players look to play their favorite games wherever and whenever they want to play,” said Cottle. “As the leading cross-platform global game company, we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the incredible industry transition that is underway.

“Given this significant opportunity, we are targeting our digital businesses to be comparable in size to the land-based gaming business within three years. I’m confident that, with these steps, we are well positioned for future growth prospects.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSW:SGMS) closed at $75.96 per share in New York Monday. The company’s shares have gained more than 435 per cent in the past year.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Lottery M&A Scientific Games SPAC Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

Scientific Games seals instant games deal with Portuguese national lottery

Playtech joins All-in Diversity Project

Scientific Games upgrades Bremen state lottery retail terminals

SG eSeminar – Lessons from the year that changed the world

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

Scientific Games announces release of Invaders Megaways

Scientific Games extends partnership with New Hampshire lottery

Lottoland names Jon Hale as chief financial officer

NeoGames appoints lottery executive Christopher Shaban as VP of sales and marketing

Lotto.com partners QuickChek to launch in New Jersey

AGS goes online in Canada with Loto-Québec

EveryMatrix opens new game development studio in Florida

China lottery market grows 24% to €3.7bn in April

Scientific Games deploys systems technology in South Dakota and Nebraska

CDI adds Aristocrat to historical racing machine supplier roster

Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Digitain
G2E
BTObet
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution