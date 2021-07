Texas-based Lottery.com has completed its acquisition of Mexican lottery providers Aganar and JuegaLotto.

Aganar has been operating in the Mexican iLottery market since 2007 and is licensed to sell Mexican National Lottery games online, while JuegaLotto is licensed to sell international lottery games online in Mexico and other games of chance in Latin America.

“I’m extremely pleased to welcome Aganar and JuegaLotto to Lottery.com,” said Lottery.com CEO Tony DiMatteo. “These acquisitions represent the progress we are making [...]