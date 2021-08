New York-listed payment provider Paysafe has entered into an agreement to acquire Peruvian alternative payments (APM) platform PagoEfectivo.

The definitive agreement will allow Paysafe to accelerate the expansion of its eCash and online banking solutions in Latin America, with the PagoEfectivo team, including CEO Juan Fernando Villena, joining Paysafe.

Founded in 2009, Lima-based PagoEfectivo is a subsidiary of Empresa Editora El Comercio and provides payment options to millions of Peruvians in the iGaming, digital goods, travel and [...]