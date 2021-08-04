Scientific Games acquires online slots developer Lightning Box

Scientific Games has bolstered its in-house production capability with the acquisition of Sydney-based games developer Lightning Box.

The acquisition expands Scientific Games’ team of in-house game makers and strengthens its online slot portfolio with the addition of popular titles such as ChickenFox, Lightning Horseman, and Lightning Leopard.

“Lightning Box games are hugely popular with slots players around the world, and we're excited to welcome these talented game designers to our team,” said Dylan Slaney, Scientific Games SVP of Digital Gaming.

“Our strategy is a simple one: talented, passionate people make great games and the addition of the Lightning Box team is another example of this and how we will continue to be the iGaming industry leader.”

Lightning Box provides games to leading operators around the world, including BetMGM, Rush Street, Golden Nugget, FanDuel, BCLC, Loto Quebec, Unibet, 888 and Betsson, and is already integrated with Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform.

“Wow, what an amazing opportunity and recognition of our team's efforts,” said Lightning Box co-founder and chief executive Peter Causley. “Joining the Scientific Games team and working even more closely with them comes at the perfect time to drive forward our ambitious product innovation plans.

“Having been an OpenGaming partner since it's early days, we knew that Scientific Games had the capabilities to propel our games to new heights. We're now in a better position than ever to bring our robust pipeline of high-quality slots more effortlessly to our global online casino partners.”

The acquisition follows the recent decision by Scientific Games to divest its lottery and sports betting businesses in order to focus on online and land-based gaming. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) closed 1.44 per cent lower at $62.10 per share in New York Tuesday, prior to this morning’s announcement.